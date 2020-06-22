Web gardens

Vandals damage memorial bench for tragic teenager
A BENCH which commemorates a young man who died
Monday, 22 June 2020
WHITCHURCH has taken its annual “garden walk” online due to the coronavirus restrictions.
Every summer, a number of residents open their gardens to fellow villagers.
The Whitchurch Society, which organises the event, has encouraged participants to photograph their gardens instead and share them on the village website throughout this month.
