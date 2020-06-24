TV comics to join the party

THE comedians who will perform at Henley Festival’s new “drive-in” event have been revealed.

They are Dane Baptiste, Hal Cruttenden, Christian Reilly and Suzi Ruffell .

The Car Park Party will be held on Lion Meadow from Thursday to Saturday, July 9 to 11, offering comedy, theatre and karaoke.

All the entertainment can be enjoyed from your car.

The opening night will feature comedy, in association with the Comedy Store, and will be introduced by award-winning compere Stephen Grant.

Baptiste has appeared on TV shows, including Live at the Apollo and Mock the Week, while Cruttenden is known for his appearances on Have I Got News For You, The Apprentice: You’re Fired and Bake Off: Extra Slice.

Ruffell won the best club comic at the 2019 Chortle Awards and Reilly is a musical comedian who has appeared at international comedy festivals and on radio and TV.

Friday’s theatre evening will feature a production of Horrible Histories: Live on Stage and the festival will end on Saturday with car park karaoke in association with the Massaoke Band.

The Car Park Party, organised by Coalition Agency, will follow social distancing guidelines and there will be a traffic management system in place to keep vehicles apart.

Tickets will be scanned through the windows, which means there is no need for contact.

Food and drink will be available at the venue for those who do not bring their own.

Toilet facilities will be provided, with social distancing measures in place and hand sanitiser available.

The use of the site has been agreed by Henley Royal Regatta, which owns the land. Lion Meadow is normally is use during both the regatta and festival but both this year’s events have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets cost £35 per car and are available from

carparkparty.com