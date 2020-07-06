Summer of love theme for festival

THE theme for next year’s Wargrave Festival will be the “Summer of Love”.

The event, which is held every other year, is scheduled to take place from June 9 to 27, subject to any coronavirus restrictions still in place then.

The organising committee has been holding monthly virtual meetings to discuss specific events with a view to involving as many local people as possible.

Grahame Howe, who sits on the committee, said: “We came to the decision about our theme quite quickly.

“We thought about what would make people happy after this covid-ridden summer and this theme gives plenty of scope for village organisations to get involved and do things.

“The committee is going full steam ahead to put this event on next year. It is nice to have something to look forward to.

“If something to do with the virus later this year or early next year changes things then so be it.

“What you can’t do is wait and then start making plans. You have to do all the preparation beforehand.

“There is a big team but we need everyone to be able to put the festival together. We have more than 20 village societies taking part so far.”

At last year’s festival, about 7,500 people visited 40 events across the two-and-a-half weeks and more than £47,000 was raised for charities.

The theme was “That’s Magic” in honour of Paul Daniels, who lived in the village with his wife Debbie McGee before he died in 2016.

Cath Forsaith is chairing this year’s committee, which has 18 members.

More details about the programme and tickets will be released later.