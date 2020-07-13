Trophy unveiled for new women’s event at royal regatta

HENLEY Royal Regatta has acquired a trophy for next year’s Island Challenge Cup.

It will be presented to the winners of the new event for women’s student eights.

The cup is silver and was donated to the regatta by Chris Morrell in memory of his father Lieutenant Charles Morrell.

The latter served in the Royal Flying Corps and received the trophy after he saved a man from drowing in the Netherlands in May 1917, during the First World War.

The observer was in the country because his aircraft had crash-landed there in June 1915.

He was interned at a camp called Timbertown in Groningen but was soon transferred and spent the rest of the war in the country. He had to swear an oath not to escape because this would have violated Dutch neutrality.

From 1916 to 1918 he rowed for RV de Laak in The Hague in local regattas. Rowing was one of Lt Morrell’s life-long passions and he had joined Thames Rowing Club in 1912.

On his return to England he rowed in Henley Royal Regatta, competing for Thames Rowing Club in the Grand Challenge Cup in 1921 and the Thames Cup in 1920 and 1924. He was appointed as the British rowing team manager at the Amsterdam Olympics in 1928.

He held the same position at the first British Empire Games in Canada in 1930 and again in Berlin for the Olympics in 1936.

The cup has been fitted with a sterling silver and polished sapele wood base, which was crafted by Ottewill Silversmiths.

An inscription on the trophy reads: “The Island Challenge Cup.”

Another on the base reads: “This trophy was donated by C.C. Morrell M.B.E. in 2020 in memory of his late father Lieutenant Charles M. Morrell R.F.C.

“Lieutenant Morrell was presented with the rose bowl in recognition of his brave action in saving a young man from drowning on Sunday, 6th. May 1917 at Scheveningen.”