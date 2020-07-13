Me and the woodlouse: Joe enjoys performing in shed

JAZZ singer and pianist Joe Stilgoe has been keeping busy during the coronavirus lockdown by posting videos of himself performing in his shed.

This has given him a taste of what’s in store when he appears at the first ever virtual Henley Festival on Sunday.

Joe’s performance will form part of the festival’s “Digital Edition”, which also features pop star Will Young and singer Beverley Knight.

Comedian Rory Bremner will be interviewed by cricket commentator David Gower during the two-hour online event, which starts at 7.30pm.

Joe, 41, will perform a set of cover songs but won’t know some of them until he’s at the keyboards.

He explains: “We will be doing something spontaneous, probably with the sound crew shouting out stuff and there will be a medley of something.

“I am doing one very interesting cover in my own way and I won’t be doing any of my own songs.

“With all the different acts, we have to do what we feel comfortable with as it is a short show.”

Joe, who lives in Sussex with his young family, has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic as most of his work has dried up.

He said: “Like everyone, I go up and down in terms of how much I engage with the news and how far I go down the wormhole and see how awful everything is.

“Being with my family has been lovely and a great distraction as I spend most of my time and effort in keeping them safe and happy rather than wallowing as everything I am supposed to be doing just vanished almost in an instant.

“It’s the same for everyone in the music and theatre industry and you start to think ‘what do I do’? Then on the first day [of lockdown] my wife said why don’t you do a gig from the shed and put it on YouTube and — 64 shows later — I’m still doing it.

“It’s a way of still performing music and having some sort of connection with an audience, although it’s different from being in front of one. It gives me that sense of doing something useful for people, although it is quite strange when you finish a song and there is silence with just a woodlouse for company.”

Joe says doing his shed shows means he feels more prepared for his Henley digital performance.

He says: “It is very new and different for everyone but now it doesn’t seem like a big jump.

“I have become more at ease sitting in front of a camera and talking or singing, which is quite alien for people, even those who have done some TV work. It is very different sitting on your own, just you and a camera, but I have actually really enjoyed it.”

Joe is known for his audience interaction and spontaneity on stage but is now used to not having people to bounce off. He said: “If you talk to a comedian they will tell you that when they practice there is no one laughing, so they have to be confident in themselves and their material for it to come across well.

“I have really enjoyed not having to rely on the crutch of an audience and having a different type of interaction.

“I did ‘Wild Wednesday’ shows in the shed where I would start with no material and wait for people to come up with songs and I really enjoyed that.

“It has allowed me to play a different repertoire and people have suggested songs that I’d not thought of. Someone suggested Believer by Imagine Dragons, which I had no idea about.

“I like to think I am pretty in touch with modern tastes but when I didn’t know a song I looked online and found it had three billion streams, so I have also learnt some new things.”

As a recording artist, Joe has released seven acclaimed albums, four of which have topped the UK Jazz chart.

Last year, he released two albums, The Heat Is On!, an interpretation of the soundtrack of Beverly Hills Cop (1984) with a full Fifties big band, and Joe Stilgoe’s Christmas Album.

Now he is looking forward to performing solo again.

He said: “There is something incredibly exciting not performing with a band, although I do miss the interaction. If you have a big band there are lots of people behind you and you feel that the pressure is taken off as people’s eyes are going everywhere.

“They could be watching a drummer or a really engaging trumpeter but now it is just you and no one else, so I do feel that I have got to try to keep up the same level of intensity and production throughout.”

Joe, who is the son of the lyricist and entertainer Sir Richard Stilgoe and opera singer Annabel Hunt, is thrilled to performing “at” Henley, where he first performed at the festival in the early Noughties.

He said: “The big stars of the show are Will and Beverley and I am just thrilled to be on the bill.

“My first ever gig in Henley was about 16 or 17 years ago while I was at music college. They used to have a big band on the bandstand there and our college big band was booked for the week, probably because we were cheap and available.

“One day the M40 or M4 was closed but I had got there early somehow so it was just me, one trumpet player, one on drums and our music director, who was in his seventies, played trombone — just the four of us.

“Since then I have played at the festival about five or six times.

“This year we will be missing people who would swan around looking beautiful, drinking champagne and eating their artisan burgers but this event should give people a sense of occasion and fun.”

Tickets for the digital concert cost from £10.10 each and are available at henley-festival.co.uk