Party put back again

A CELEBRATION to mark the 50th anniversary of Sonning Common Health Centre has been postponed for a second time because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The event was originally due to take place at the GP practice off Wood Lane last month before organisers chose another date in September.

However, it has now been put back to Sunday, June 27 next year and is being billed not only as a celebration of the practice but a return to normality after covid-19.

There will be a display of the practice’s history and groups such as the Green Gym, Health Walks, Health Cycling, Functional Physio/Pilates and Active Leaders will be invited to run stalls to display information on healthy activities.

Past employees and anyone associated with the practice since it opened in 1970 are invited.