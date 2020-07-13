Parents and children happy as pupils return to school

PUPILS at Peppard Primary School are having lessons outdoors to help them reconnect after the Government eased the coronavirus lockdown.

The Church Lane school initially re-opened to reception, year 1 and year 6 pupils last month and the timetable has been running as normal from 9am to 3.30pm, Monday to Friday.

The children sit 2m apart and they are taught in small groups to minimise contact.

Now the school has welcomed back other year groups, which meet outside on the common directly opposite.

Their lessons and activities take place on two mornings from 9am to 1pm and have been organised so the pupils can meet up again, although they are not allowed inside the school.

The lessons are also designed to give their parents some respite after months of being in lockdown with their children. Pupils in years 2 and 5 go on Wednesdays and years 3 and 4 on Thursdays.

For the rest of the week they work from home and visit the school’s website to access tasks set by their teachers.

The school has loaned about 60 devices such as iPads to pupils so they can continue to learn if they don’t have suitable appliances at home.

Year 4 pupil Noah Cotton, nine, said he was excited to be back at school. His friend Jonny Elston, eight, added: “It’s something to look forward to. I get bored at home and it’s fun seeing my friends.”

Olivia Garland, 10, who is in year 6, said: “I felt a bit overwhelmed when I came back because I could not do anything normal.

“But it’s nice to see my friends and we have been playing quite a few games.”

Freya Kriefman, 11, said: “It’s nice being back but it’s also a bit weird because we’re so spread out.”

Dylan Mole, 11, said: “I like sport and playing football in breaktime but obviously I’ve not been able to do that with social distancing.

“It’s helpful being back and having someone to check if I’m doing the work right and help me if I don’t get something.

“It has also been good because I’ve got to see my friends.” Headteacher Nick Steele said he was excited to have the children back as during most of the lockdown period only four pupils attended because their parents work for the NHS.

He said: “That’s the biggest positive for us. Our whole purpose is to educate children and it has been very difficult to do it remotely.

“This situation has continued for such a long time it has been difficult, particularly for the children who are used to interacting with 30 others.”

Mr Steele said one parent told him she cried when the school announced it was running the lessons for pupils on the common.

He said: “For some of those mums and dads, it’s the only time they’ve not got the children in the house. They are very thankful.”