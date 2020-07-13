Travellers invade museum car park

TRAVELLERS invaded the car parks at the River & Rowing Museum and station in Henley.

About 10 vehicles and eight caravans gained access to the first site, off Mill Meadows, on Tuesday afternoon.

They were evicted by staff from an enforcement company the next morning but then simply drove round the corner in convoy into the station car park and parked near Centenary Business Park.

Network Rail, which owns the site, said it was working to evict the vehicles when the travellers left suddenly and went to Shiplake.

As the Henley Standard went to press, they were parked on Memorial Field in the village but were expected to be evicted.

In more than 24 hours of drama, the travellers arrived at the museum shortly before 2pm on Tuesday.

Museum director Sarah Posey said they had pushed open the car park barrier while staff were inside the building. The museum alerted the town council, which owns the land.

Soon afterwards two council parks wardens, two police officers and a police community support officer arrived at the building togther with the Mayor Ken Arlett.

Pcs Barbara Taylor and James Oliver and Councillor Arlett then walked into the travellers’ makeshift camp. As they approached the caravans, which had been parked together, they were met by a man who was then joined by two others and a woman.

The Mayor spoke to the group for several minutes.

When one of the men saw a Henley Standard reporter, he shouted at him to stop taking pictures. The man began to approach him before being held back by Pc Oliver.

Cllr Arlett and assistant parks manager Kyle Dowling placed some large wheelie bins in the car park so the travellers could dispose of their waste.

Parks manager Karl Bishop and other wardens then removed the boats that were on display in the car park for safekeeping.

They also blocked the entrances to Mill Meadows with large sandbags full of hardcore to prevent the vehicles being driven on to the grass. The Mayor said the travellers had been “friendly enough”.

He said: “They said they had come down from Yorkshire and were only looking to stay for a couple of days before they moved on to Wales. They had come down because the weather was not good up there.

“The problem is just the hassle it causes, even if they don’t cause any damage.”

Deputy Mayor David Eggleton, who also spoke to the travellers, said: “They are very nice. One of the caravans had a broken chassis and they told me that as soon as it was repaired they would go. They didn’t really want to be here.”

The police took the details of all the vehicles and remained at the scene for more than an hour while the museum hired the enforcement company from Bristol to come the next day. Pc Oliver said: “We will just prevent any issues.”

Richard and Zoe Jones decided to pack up their fairground rides and inflatables in Mill Meadows when the travellers arrived.

The couple, who live in Maidenhead, were worried about the equipment being damaged.

They had only just re-opened the rides — a carousel and chair-o-plane and the two inflatables — which had been closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple spotted the travellers arriving and at first were not

concerned.

Mrs Jones said: “I just thought they had the sat-nav wrong and should be going to Swiss Farm. Then another one turned up and I started to question it.

“As far as I’m aware, there was someone in the museum making preparations. The gates weren’t open but they weren’t locked. They entered that area and two or three more came along.

“We were aware they were scouting the field and looking around. Pretty quickly the council were on hand and blocking entrances and exits to the field with big sandbags.”

As Mrs and Mr Jones were dismantling their rides, they were approached by two travellers.

Mrs Jones said: “They said ‘what a pain, how long is it going to take this down?’ They were taking the mickey a little bit.

“Initially, we were going to have to stay the night ourselves to protect our property but then we decided to take them away as it was the only option really. It’s frustrating because in the haste of getting it all done, they probably got scratched and damaged,” she said.

“There are no words for it, except we’re deeply frustrated. We just hope to get back up and running as soon as possible.”

On Wednesday morning a police van arrived at the museum and 10 staff from Able Investigations & Enforcements arrived to carry out the eviction.

Steve Wood, who owns the firm, said his staff were able to persuade the travellers to leave.

The vehicles left with some of the drivers tooting their horns watched by the enforcment team.

They drove out of Meadow Road and into Station Road but then took the first left into the station car park, where they parked at the far end.

The council took action to prevent the travellers from entering any other of its green spaces.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said: “I’m not glad to see that they are still in Henley. Our sites are all locked to prevent vehicular access but some may need additional measures to stop forcible entry.”

Network Rail said it was working with Thames Valley Police, British Transport Police and Great Western Railway, which manages the station car park, to “resolve the matter”.

The travellers left the station car park in late morning and drove to Shiplake, where they parked in the field adjacent to Shiplake Memorial Hall, off Memorial Avenue. The land is owned by the Memorial Hall charitable incorporated organisation. Bob Partridge, chairman of the trustees, said they had hired the same firm to evict the travellers yesterday (Thursday) morning.

Speaking on Wednesday afternoon, he said: “Police were called as they arrived late morning and unfortunately they discovered the two drop bollards that allow access to the field for mowing were unlocked and pushed those down and drove on to the field and encamped at the bottom.

“The police were very good and came along and with their help we have gone through the right legal process and bailiffs have been instructed and are coming in the morning to do the formal eviction.”

Mr Partridge said the trustees were discussing cleaning up after the travellers leave as the field is used by the village primary school, Shiplake College and residents for recreation and to walk their dogs.

He added: “Shiplake Parish Council has a small play area within the field and the traveller children were all over that.

“We could do without it because the hall is closed and we have been losing revenue hand over fist. Obviously, the bailiffs cost money as well.”

In May, travellers broke into a recreation ground in Goring. The cost of evicting them and clearing up their mess at the Gardiner ground was estimated at between £6,000 and £10,000.

Goring Parish Council, which owns the site off Upper Red Cross Road, had to pay about £4,500 to hire a private enforcement agency after police refused to evict the 12 caravans. It has also had to pay £1,000 for a specialist cleaner to decontaminate the site.