Hundreds of families roll up for comedy in car park

HUNDREDS of families enjoyed “drive-in” comedy, theatre and karaoke shows as part of this year’s Henley Festival.

The Car Park Party was held in the evenings on Lion Meadow, between the River Thames towpath and Remenham Lane near Henley, from Thursday to Saturday last week.

The festival would usually have been taking place on the royal regatta site on those dates but was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The first two drive-in nights featured stand-up in association with the Comedy Store, with compere Stephen Grant introducing Dane Baptiste, Hal Cruttenden, Christian Reilly and Suzi Ruffell.

The third featured a karaoke singalong with a live band playing popular tunes on the themes of A Night at the Musicals and Back to the Eighties. There was also a production of Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain by the Birmingham Stage Company, which followed the nation’s history from the age of Queen Boudicca to the Tudor, Stuart and Victorian eras.

Planned cinema screenings were called off but the other events initially sold out, prompting organisers to put more tickets on sale.

Guests parked at a safe distance apart to avoid the risk of infection and could purchased snacks from attendants wearing personal protective equipment.

They were encouraged to flash their lights and wave their wipers in time with one another at points. They also honked their horns despite requests to respect the peace of neighbouring residents.