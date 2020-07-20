Monday, 20 July 2020

Play areas re-opened

THE play areas in Sonning Common have re-opened after the Government eased the coronavirus lockdown.

Children can now use the facilities in Lea Road, Baskerville Road and Churchill Crescent.

The parish council is asking parents to follow a series of guidelines for their children’s protection, which include sanitising the equipment and children’s hands before and after use.

One adult family member must accompany their children and at busy times children are only permitted to use the play areas for 30 minutes to allow others to have a turn.

