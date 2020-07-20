Antiques fair

AN interior design and antiques event will take place at Greenlands, off Marlow Road, near Henley, between September 11 and 13.

The Henley Decor Fair will host about 200 dealers in antiques, home and garden decorations and salvaged and “upcycled” goods.

The event was due to take place earlier this year but was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Tickets are £20 for the “preview day” on the Friday or £10 (£12 on the gate) for weekend access. Parking is free. For more information, visit henleydecorfair.com