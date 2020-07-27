Roundels in auction at Stonor

FINE interiors, including furniture from a stately home in Yorkshire, are up for auction at Stonor Park in Henley on Tuesday (July 28).

Lots include tables, chairs, sideboards, mirrors and rugs from Hotham Hall and is one of two annual auctions conducted by furniture and interior specialists The Pedestal.

A pick of the lots is a rare set of 12 Elizabethan sycamore painted roundels, from the late 16th to early 17th century.

It is thought that the plain side was used as a serving plate or trencher, for perhaps sweet meats, marzipan sculptures or sugar creations.

The roundels formerly belonged to Charles Babbage, the mathematician, philosopher and inventor, considered by many to be the father of the computer. They are expected make between £8,000 to £10,000.

A public viewing opens in the Old Diary at Stonor Park today (Friday) from 10am.

For more information and to view the auction catalogue, visit www.thepedestal.com