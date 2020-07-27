Pints and pub piano

A PUB landlord is getting his band together for a special performance.

Nick Willson, who runs The Flowing Spring in Playhatch, is organising an outdoor show for August 15, starting at 8.30pm.

He will be playing on his homemade upright piano and joined by Steve Lester on guitar and Paul Minchinton on double bass.

Mr Willson said: “Now that outdoor live music is permitted, we’re putting on a very special Sing-along-a-Nick gig in the garden.

“All the past 10 sing-a-longs have taken place in the bar with loads of atmosphere, beer, singing, heckling and sarcasm. We hope we can replicate it in the fresh air.

“As ever, we’ll give out songbooks for people to join in. Dreadful singing is welcome.”

Mr Willson, who runs the pub with his wife Hazel Lucas, is due to have a party on September 12 to celebrate 10 years of being at the pub.

He hopes this will be able to go ahead, although it may have to be revised to make it safe for guests.

To attend the sing-a-long, send your name and contact information to nick@singa

longanick.com