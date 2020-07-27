THE Crooked Billet pub in Stoke Row will hold socially distanced music nights in August.

Singer Pete Lincoln, who is known as the human jukebox will perform for guests on August 17 and 18.

It will take place outside or in a marquee, depending on the weather, and tables will be separated, in line with covid -19 social distancing rules.

A total of 40 guests can attend each night to limit the risk of people contracting the illness.

The pub in Nottwood Lane is run by Henley Standard columnist Paul Clerehugh. To book a place, email paulclerehugh@the

crookedbillet.co.uk