Sherlock outdoors

School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding ... [more]
Monday, 27 July 2020
THE Watermill Theatre in Bagnor will run outdoor performances of The Hound of the Baskervilles and Camelot from next week.
Strict social distancing measures will be implemented to protect the audience.
To book, visit watermill.org.uk
27 July 2020
More News:
School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding ... [more]
Play equipment off-limits as council say rules ‘unclear’
PLAY equipment in Goring will remain off-limits ... [more]
POLL: Have your say