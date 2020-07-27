THE Warren & District Residents Association in Caversham is holding a yard sale tomorrow (Saturday) from 9am to 1pm.

It is creating a map so people can see where sales in residents’ front gardens will take place.

They cannot be held in one location because of social distancing rules and the risk from coronavirus.

The association has billed the event as a lockdown clear out and its map with the locations of all the yard sales will be available on its website, www.wadra.org

To be included in the yard sale map, sellers should email info@wadra.org.uk