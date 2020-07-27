Organisers scrap show

THIS year’s Sonning village show has been cancelled.

The annual event, which is held at the village primary school in Pound Lane, was due to take place on September 19.

Organisers have called it off because it is unclear whether coronavirus will still pose a risk by that date.

They said: “We want to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all those involved and unfortunately we wouldn’t be able to guarantee this. We trust you understand this tough decision.”

Next year’s show will provisionally take place on September 18.