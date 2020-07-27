Lego appeal

School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding ... [more]
Monday, 27 July 2020
THREE girls from Goring are to raise money for charity by setting up a “mini model world” using Lego bricks.
The exhibition, led by 12-year-old Layla Lyndon, will be installed in her garden at Long Meadow, Elvendon Road, from noon to 4pm tomorrow (Saturday).
All proceeds will go to the Red Cross’ appeal to help victims of the long-running civil war in Yemen.
27 July 2020
More News:
School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding ... [more]
Play equipment off-limits as council say rules ‘unclear’
PLAY equipment in Goring will remain off-limits ... [more]
POLL: Have your say