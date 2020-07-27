Monday, 27 July 2020

Lego appeal

THREE girls from Goring are to raise money for charity by setting up a “mini model world” using Lego bricks.

The exhibition, led by 12-year-old Layla Lyndon, will be installed in her garden at Long Meadow, Elvendon Road, from noon to 4pm tomorrow (Saturday).

All proceeds will go to the Red Cross’ appeal to help victims of the long-running civil war in Yemen.

