Monday, 27 July 2020

New minibus

THE Ways and Means Trust in Peppard has purchased a minibus.

It bought the blue 17-seater Iveco from the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common for £10,000.

It will be used for ferrying adults with disabilities or mental health issues to and from its Greenshoots plant nursery at Manor Farm, off the B481 where they learn new activities.

