New minibus

School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding ... [more]
Monday, 27 July 2020
THE Ways and Means Trust in Peppard has purchased a minibus.
It bought the blue 17-seater Iveco from the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common for £10,000.
It will be used for ferrying adults with disabilities or mental health issues to and from its Greenshoots plant nursery at Manor Farm, off the B481 where they learn new activities.
27 July 2020
More News:
School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding ... [more]
Play equipment off-limits as council say rules ‘unclear’
PLAY equipment in Goring will remain off-limits ... [more]
POLL: Have your say