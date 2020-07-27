Hall budget

School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding ... [more]
Monday, 27 July 2020
PARISH councillors have agreed to budget £4,500 to provide better office space and storage at Sonning Common village hall in Wood Lane.
27 July 2020
More News:
School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding ... [more]
Play equipment off-limits as council say rules ‘unclear’
PLAY equipment in Goring will remain off-limits ... [more]
POLL: Have your say