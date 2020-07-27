Monday, 27 July 2020

Tree report

AN inspector from Oxfordshire County Council is investigating overhanging trees in Sonning Common.

The official will visit Widmore Lane and assess whether they are causing an obstruction or safety issues.

If there is an issue, the owner will be invited to cut their trees back or the council will do it and charge them.

