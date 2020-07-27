Summer camp

School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding ... [more]
Monday, 27 July 2020
AN art camp is being held at Robert Piggott Junior School in Wargrave this summer.
Classes will take place between 9.30am and 3.30pm on August 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 14, 27 and 28.
They are suitable for children aged five to 12 and cost £40 per day and children are required to bring their own food and drink.
For more information or to book, call Jo Maundrell on 07703 534716.
27 July 2020
More News:
School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding ... [more]
Play equipment off-limits as council say rules ‘unclear’
PLAY equipment in Goring will remain off-limits ... [more]
POLL: Have your say