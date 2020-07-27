Summer camp

AN art camp is being held at Robert Piggott Junior School in Wargrave this summer.

Classes will take place between 9.30am and 3.30pm on August 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 14, 27 and 28.

They are suitable for children aged five to 12 and cost £40 per day and children are required to bring their own food and drink.

For more information or to book, call Jo Maundrell on 07703 534716.