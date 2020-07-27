Celebration postponed

THE street party which was due to be held in Wargrave to mark VE Day may be moved to 2021.

More than 1,000 people had booked tickets for the celebration, which had been intended to take place at Mill Green on May 8.

But the organisers decided it would not be safe to go ahead because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which is organised by the Wargrave branch of the Royal British Legion, is provisionally set for May 8 next year.

Shirley Collie, who chairs the organising committee, said: “It looks as though we will not be able to rearrange this event during 2020.

“Even if we are allowed to gather in large numbers, it will probably be too late in the year to comfortably hold an outdoor event as planned.

“The organising committee is suggesting that we hold a VE+1 Day on Mill Green. This will not clash with festival events and you have already bought your ticket.”

When the event was cancelled in April, organisers asked if people would donate the value of their refund to help the Legion’s fundraising efforts.

If you are not able to attend, or wish to claim a refund on your ticket, contact tickets@pursuitnha.com