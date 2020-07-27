Monday, 27 July 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Tractor snap

A PHOTO competition has been launched by the organisers of this year’s Chiltern Vintage Tractor Run.

The event, in which dozens of classic vehicles form a procession through the countryside near Hambleden is scheduled to take place on September 20.

The committee is encouraging participants to submit photographs of themselves in interesting poses or costumes around a classic vehicle or item of machinery.

Entrants must donate a minimum of £5 and the winner will be awarded a hamper. For more information, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chilternvintagetractor

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33