Tractor snap

Monday, 27 July 2020
A PHOTO competition has been launched by the organisers of this year’s Chiltern Vintage Tractor Run.
The event, in which dozens of classic vehicles form a procession through the countryside near Hambleden is scheduled to take place on September 20.
The committee is encouraging participants to submit photographs of themselves in interesting poses or costumes around a classic vehicle or item of machinery.
Entrants must donate a minimum of £5 and the winner will be awarded a hamper. For more information, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chilternvintagetractor
