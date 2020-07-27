Tractor snap

A PHOTO competition has been launched by the organisers of this year’s Chiltern Vintage Tractor Run.

The event, in which dozens of classic vehicles form a procession through the countryside near Hambleden is scheduled to take place on September 20.

The committee is encouraging participants to submit photographs of themselves in interesting poses or costumes around a classic vehicle or item of machinery.

Entrants must donate a minimum of £5 and the winner will be awarded a hamper. For more information, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chilternvintagetractor