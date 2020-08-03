Antiques fair back with fresh name

AN antiques fair will be held at Greenlands, the home of Henley Business School in Marlow Road, from Friday to Sunday, September 11 to 13.

The Henley Décor Fair 2020, previously the Fawley Decorative Fair, is being organised by Gary Wallis, an antiques dealer from Remenham, who is due to appear on Restoration Workshop on UKTV later this year.

He says there will be more than 200 dealers and experts exhibiting and offering advice on antiques, vintage fashion and salvage and architectural reclamation.

Mr Wallis, who has 30 years of experience in the trade, says: “I am delighted to be organising this event again and to bring to Henley a vast array of antiques and stunning works of art from local and international dealers and experts.

“It’s a unique event with a festival feel that celebrates the antique decorative world for everyone’s home and garden. It’s also an interior decorators’ playground and sourcing point for the amazing, unusual and bizarre.”

There will be live music throughout the weekend and chef Paul Clerehugh, of the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row, will be providing foods along with the Vintage Tearoom, Street Food, French Café and Jessica Prosecco.

A river taxi service will be available and dogs are welcome.

Tickets are on sale at www.henleydecorfair.com