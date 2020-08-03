Bags for cash

A SHORT cross-country run for children will take ... [more]
Monday, 03 August 2020
A FUNDRAISING event is to be held in aid of Robert Piggott junior and infant schools in Wargrave.
Bag 2 School will be held in the car park at the recreation ground from 9.30am to 11.30am on September 24.
Residents are being asked to donate unwanted clothes for re-use. These will be weighed and the heavier the total, the more the school receives from Bag 2 School.
The last three events in May and June raised a total of £2,340.
03 August 2020
