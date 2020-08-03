Five-star ‘Mermaids’ complete Channel relay swim

FIVE women who swam the Channel in relay say it was one of the best and most unforgettable experiences of their lives.

The Henley Mermaids –— alias Laura Reinke, Jo Robb, Joan Fennelly, Susan Barry and Fiona Print — completed the charity challenge in 17 hours and 43 minutes.

They swam from Dover in Kent to Wissant Beach in northern France, a distance of about 23 miles, finishing at about 5.30pm.

The women, who are all members of Henley Open Water Swimming Club, raised more than £27,000 for Henley Music School, which was founded by Mrs Reineke.

She said: “It was fantastic, wonderful, terrifying, horrific and traumatic all at once. We had to keep going, regardless of how bad it was. We had no sleep and we were up for 40 hours.

“I felt a big responsibility to the mermaids after persuading them this was a really good idea.”

The women had been due to attempt the swim last month but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They finally set off at 11.50pm on Tuesday last week, accompanied by a boat called Anastasia, which was piloted by Eddie Spelling. Each one swam for an hour at a time and rested in the boat in between legs.

The women had to contend with strong currents, jellyfish and hours of total darkness.

They had hoped to finish at Cap Gris-Nez but the tides were not in their favour and they had to swim along the coast to the safer location. This added almost two miles to the distance.

Mrs Reineke, 47, of Berkshire Road, Henley, swam the first hour.

She said: “It is very difficult to put into words quite how challenging it actually was. When you see the photos, the sea looks warm and calm and beautiful but it was far from all of those things.

“It was the most horrific thing I have ever done — it was absolutely terrifying. We had four hours of getting through two tides that were clashing and it was just a case of survival. On one of my swims, I did more than 6km in an hour because of the tide.”

Mrs Fennelly, 54, a sales director, of Makins Road, Henley, had the honour of touching down in France at the end of her fourth leg.

She said: “When it was still a mile-and-a-half to the beach the pilot said to me, ‘get in there, get your head down and swim like hell’. That was probably the fastest mile-and-a-half I have ever swam.”

She was greeted by a crowd of sunbathers and holidaymakers. The other women had to remain in the boat because of the coronavirus restrictions.

Mrs Fennelly said: “The reception was unreal. Words can’t describe it really. I think if we had all won gold medals in the Olympics, we wouldn’t feel any more elated.

“There were maybe 100 people on the beach taking pictures and there was a guy on a paddleboard next to me as I was going in.

“I was hugely honoured to be able to take it home for the Mermaids but on the other hand I was disappointed that they couldn’t be there to share the glory.

“We had always envisaged that the others would be swimming behind and we would have a 15-minute celebration together on the beach but it just wasn’t to be. Still, it was a once-in-a-lifetime thing for all of us. I felt on top of the world.”

The second swimmer was Mrs Robb, 43, from Shepherds Green, who represents the Green Party on South Oxfordshire District Council.

The former journalist, who has two children and three stepchildren, is originally from Australia.

She said: “The waves didn’t bother me. I actually quite enjoyed it. But the cold was a huge challenge. I did the Thames Marathon last year but it is not the same.

“The first leg was cold and I had this little mantra where I just kept repeating the word ‘warm’ over and over again.

“Before our next leg Laura and I were shivering in the cabin trying to sleep and I was worried we wouldn’t recover but we didn’t have a choice. I knew that nobody was going to quit.

“I think we all really enjoyed the second leg and Laura really found her rhythm. Our pilot was amazing and reassured us that it was a very normal crossing but we were absolutely at our limit. I would say it was second only to having my children and in many ways it is a lot like childbirth. There was no quitting — you were in it for the duration.

“Before I started my fourth leg, the pilot told me that I was going to be the one to swim to shore and I was so excited.

“I was swimming really hard and then I looked up and saw Joan had her costume on and I realised I wasn’t going to be the one to land it.”

Mrs Robb said finishing gave her a feeling of massive joy and relief.

“We are just normal people and what we did is ridiculous,” she said. “It is not something I would recommend. Having said that, if someone asked me in a week to do it again, I probably would.

“The support we have had is amazing and the generosity has been unbelievable.”

Mrs Print, a registered nurse at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley, joined the open water swimming club in 2017 when she could barely swim.

She said: “If someone had told me three-and-a-half years ago that I would cross the Channel, I wouldn’t have believed them. Swimming has become an absolute passion of mine. The swim was brilliant. It is right up there with the birth of my children and my marriage.

“It is something we had worked towards for over a year and it gave us massive satisfaction to do it as a team.

“We are just a bunch of middle-aged ladies and we are all good swimmers but we are not athletes. To do this says so much for our determination.”

Mrs Print, who lives in St Mark’s Road, Henley, with her husband John, an accountant, said: “I would say the toughest part was when we were getting close to the French coast and it took us four to five hours of tough swimming to get through, the water was so rough.

“You have your friends at the side telling you that you can do it and we had a strong bond of friendship and unity.

“There were times when we thought ‘are we going to make it’ and the pilot said ‘absolutely’ as he was in no doubt that we could do it.”

Mrs Barry, 53, who lives in Cromwell Road, Henley, with her husband Mike, said the swim was an “amazing and unreal experience”.

She said: “The whole thing took us longer than we expected and there were times when we thought perhaps we were not going to make it.

“It seemed a long time coming and we didn’t make it to Cap Gris-Nez because the tides had turned and we missed our opportunity to beach there. I had a bit of self-doubt along the way that I wasn’t physically and mentally capable of doing it but when you are a team it isn’t an option not to do it.”

Mrs Barry, a teacher at Emmer Green Primary School, has been a member of the swimming club for four years and has completed the Thames Marathon and Club to Pub Swim so was confident of her ability as an endurance swimmer.

She entered the water for the first time at 3.50am as the sun was rising.

She said: “Every time I breathed to my left, I could see this beautiful orange glow and it gradually got lighter. It was quite heartening because the darkness made that first swim very hard for all of us.

“We saw a migrant boat and that resonated with all of us. We were doing it as a challenge and they are desperate people on a boat who are doing it because they feel they have to and it brought us back down to earth.

“The second set of swims was all in the daylight and we actually quite enjoyed those. At the end we were shattered and sunburned. The worst thing is what the salt water does to your tongue — you end up with a very swollen and sore tongue and it makes it hard to speak.”

The women returned to Dover by boat to be greeted by their families and friends from the swimming club.,

They then stayed overnight in a hotel they had pre-booked before returning to Henley on Thursday

Mrs Reineke, who founded the music school in 2010, hopes to re-open it in September after the coronavirus lockdown during which she has been running digital classes.

She is delighted to have raised more than four times the women’s original target.

She said: “The money has been put into a pot for capital funding and we are hoping to get our own premises, where the music school is linked with teen counselling, a youth centre and a homework club.

“The music school is in a really good position now and that is mainly because of the support of local people. We can only survive because of them.”

To donate, visit gofundme.com/

f/laura039s-campaign-for-henley-music-school