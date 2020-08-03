Children’s fun run in the mud

A SHORT cross-country run for children will take place in Goring over the winter.

Little Legs Does The Thames Muddy Run will follow footpaths along the River Thames and through the fields at Gatehampton before returning to the village centre.

It is being organised by the committee behind Goring’s annual Hairy Legs run, which was called off this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which is likely to be held on a weekend in November, will be raising money for the village primary school and its counterpart in Streatley.

It is open to children in the “little legs” age category of year 6 or below and participants will be free to run whatever distance they feel comfortable with.

Committee member Jodie Brinson said: “We wanted to put something on and support the schools because they haven’t been able to raise much money this year and it’s going to be a very difficult time financially.

“It will be nice to give the children an opportunity to get out and enjoy being active while raising some sponsorship.”

The main Hairy Legs event will take place on May 9 next year and organisers hope to relaunch their running club when it is safe to do so. Despite its cancellation, this year’s event has covered its costs so all next year’s proceeds will go to the schools.

For more information, visit www.hairylegs.net