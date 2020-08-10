Fine antiques and stately home make ideal partners

AS a lover of antiques and auctions, I had hoped that the lockdown would reveal treasure in the attic. Alas, no such treasure.

Nevertheless, I was pleasantly excited to see an auction advertised in the Henley Standard at Stonor, hosted by The Pedestal. I have attended a lot of auctions but this one was new to me.

Curiosity piqued, on entering the gates of Stonor Park, a beautiful expanse of parkland and grazing deer greeted me. The long, sweeping drive and view of Stonor House were inspiring and uplifting all at once — a much-needed breath of fresh air, making me wonder why I had not visited for so long.

On this particular Sunday morning, I was surprised to find so much activity hidden beyond the initial serenity of the parkland. Friends had mentioned dining at Giffords Circus’ restaurant Circus Sauce the previous evening and there was a visitor centre offering refreshments, families picnicking on the grass and children emerging from the Wonder Woods high from zip wires.

Among all this colour and vibrance, I found the delightful courtyard setting of The Dairy, hills and blue skies beyond, transformed into a galleried auction room and beautifully laid out with fine interiors — antique oak furniture, Rococo gilt wood mirrors, French foliate gilt wall sconces, Italian and English carved gilt wood console tables (can you tell I like gilt?), fine English, Irish and Continental silver, Persian rugs, fine clocks, Italian bronzes... I could understand why the auction house had called itself “The Pedestal”.

I returned on the auction day itself three days later to find an excited atmosphere in the gallery, which felt like a London auction house in a more exclusive setting. It was no surprise to find those involved were from “The Big Three” — Sotheby’s, Christie’s and Bonhams — welcoming and only too pleased to offer their expert advice.

This association of stately home, fine antiques and specialists felt like a natural combination and added to the feel of being at an Antiques Roadshow.

The auctioneer held the room with charm as the bidding picked up a pace. It was great to see real people attending an auction again.

Lady Camoys made an appearance... and I wondered which pieces she would have chosen.

Of the fine pieces, there was considerable interest on the phones and internet in a 17th century Indo-Portuguese teak cabinet, which I had taken a photo of for its marquetry and praying mermaid feet.

The bids flew far above the estimate of £6,000 to £8,000 and the gavel went down at £13,000. Other specialist pieces were a Charles I yew Turner’s chair, circa 1640, which reached £8,500 and an elaborate pair of German silver wine coolers, circa 1895, which sold for £7,000.

Despite many a temptation (and remembering my post-lockdown bank account), I managed not to raise my hand but noticed my dog quivering beside a very smart French upholstered footstool in pink scalloped silk (footstool is not a dog bed, Maggie). Thankfully, it sold for £550 before a paw was raised.

Other items that caught my eye were some very useable 19th century French farmhouse tables in lighter oak, ash and elm — perfect for a Chilterns farmhouse — any number of very beautiful chairs and a 20th century copper weathervane modelled as a running horse, which sold for £400.

It was a thrill to experience a high-end auction only five minutes’ drive from Henley and to find that The Pedestal are now permanently based at Stonor Park. I’m still searching for that lockdown treasure in the attic and, when I find it, I’ll know where to sell it.

Sue James