Planting again

THE Sonning Common village gardeners have revived their planting programme.

The group has installed geraniums, impatiens, verbenas and petunias throughout the village.

Tubs and baskets are located near the village hall, library and butcher’s, among other areas.

The group has also restarted its gardening sessions, which run on the first Sunday and third Thursday of each month, meeting outside the village hall in Wood Lane at 10am. New volunteers are welcome and no experience is necessary.