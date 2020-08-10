Monday, 10 August 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Tribute paid to rector

THE chairwoman of Kidmore End Parish Council has paid tribute to the former village rector, who has died.

Caroline Aldridge said Graham Foulis Brown was a “real character”, adding: “I think he will really be missed.”

Rev Canon Foulis Brown was vicar of Kidmore End and Sonning Common for 25 years before he stood down in 2015.

He died at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on July 3 with his family at his bedside.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33