Tribute paid to rector

Monday, 10 August 2020
THE chairwoman of Kidmore End Parish Council has paid tribute to the former village rector, who has died.
Caroline Aldridge said Graham Foulis Brown was a “real character”, adding: “I think he will really be missed.”
Rev Canon Foulis Brown was vicar of Kidmore End and Sonning Common for 25 years before he stood down in 2015.
He died at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on July 3 with his family at his bedside.
