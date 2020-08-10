Charity re-opens

WYFOLD Riding for the Disabled has opened for the first time in 17 weeks after the Government eased the coronavirus lockdown.

The charity, which is based in Lime Avenue, Kingwood, provides riding lessons and activities for about 70 disabled adults and children with support from about 90 volunteers.

It closed on March 17 before the lockdown began and re-opened last month.

For the moment, only riders who are able to get on a pony by themselves can ride due to the social distancing rules.

Fundraising co-ordinator Gill Rushworth said the charity has struggled to raise enough money to feed and look after its eight ponies during lockdown.

She said: “Seventeen weeks without an income have meant that we have had to use up the money that we had earmarked for refurbishment projects and maintenance.”

The charity has signed up to the virtual Prudential RideLondon cycling festival, which takes place on August 15 and 16, so people can raise money for it.

To register, visit myride

london.co.uk and set up a fundraising page at Virgin Money Giving, choosing Wyfold Riding for the Disabled as your charity.