Bank mended

LET us hope that the landlord of the Bird in Hand ... [more]
Monday, 10 August 2020
THE bank at Widmore Pond in Sonning Common has been repaired.
Burrowing rats and age had caused it to fall into disrepair.
The parish council spent about £7,000 on the work, which was carried out by Cook Piling.
The contractor removed all the rotten timber from the bank.
Homes take extra care in allowing visitors to return
CARE homes have welcomed back friends and family ... [more]
