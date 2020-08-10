Monday, 10 August 2020

Party for pedestrians

WALK-IN tickets are now being sold for the Pub in the Park drive-in “garden party” in Henley.

The event, being held in partnership with the Henley Festival, will take place at Temple Island Meadows from September 4 to 6.

The line-up features Kaiser Chiefs, Soul II Soul, Scouting for Girls, Gabrielle, Squeeze, Steve Harley, Becky Hill, Craig Charles, Stereo MCs and Groove Armada.

The event was aimed at drivers but now a limited number of places has been made available for people on foot who will be escorted to their own area on arrival.

The event is part of touring festival led by chef Tom Kerridge, who runs the Hand and Flowers in Marlow.

For more information, visit
www.driveingardenparty.com

