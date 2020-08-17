Monday, 17 August 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Uniform sale

A SCHOOL uniform sale will be held outside Sonning Common library in Grove Road from 10am to 1pm on Tuesday, September 1.

It is for parents of pupils at the village primary school.

Each of the second hand items will cost 50p.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33