Developer plans 51 homes in field at edge of village
FIFTY-ONE new houses could be built on a farmer’s ... [more]
Monday, 17 August 2020
A SCHOOL uniform sale will be held outside Sonning Common library in Grove Road from 10am to 1pm on Tuesday, September 1.
It is for parents of pupils at the village primary school.
Each of the second hand items will cost 50p.
17 August 2020
More News:
Developer plans 51 homes in field at edge of village
FIFTY-ONE new houses could be built on a farmer’s ... [more]
Couple to leave pub after seven years for ‘normal’ life
A COUPLE who have run a Goring pub for more than ... [more]
POLL: Have your say