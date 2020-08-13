Events taking place in the Henley area to mark VJ Day tomorrow (August 15)

EVENTS of remembrance will be held in Henley and the surrounding villages tomorrow (Saturday) to mark the end of the Second World War.

It will be 75 years to the day since the conflict was brought to an end with the surrender of Japan to the allied forces.

Emperor Hirohito accepted the Potsdam Declaration, jointly issued by China, the United States and the UK, which became Victory over Japan Day.

The Royal British Legion is inviting everyone to observe a two-minute silence at 11am to remember the sacrifices of those who fought and died during the war.

Due to social distancing measures brought in to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic, local events have had to be scaled back.

There will be a short ceremony in Henley Market Place hosted by the Henley and Peppard branch of the Legion, assembling at 10.45am outside the H Café.

The branch standard and that of the Dunkirk Veterans Association will be on parade and the flag of the Royal British Legion will be flying from the town hall.

At 10.50am Lt Col Peter Blaker, president of the branch, will make a brief announcement before reciting the exhortation.

Rev Jeremy Tayler, the rector of Henley with Remenham, will then say a prayer before a two-minute silence is observed at 11am.

A bugler will then sound the Last Post and Reveille before Lt Col Blaker recites the Kohima Epitaph to conclude the ceremony.

All are welcome but those attending are urged to observe social distancing.

In Caversham, members of the Legion branch will lay a wreath and observe a two-minute silence at the war memorial in Christchurch Meadows at 11am.

In Nettlebed there will be a short ceremony at the St Bartholomew’s Church lychgate, the village’s war memorial, at 4pm.

Jim Bowers, who chairs the Nettlebed branch of the Legion, said: “ We’re having a small ceremony at the memorial where there will be prayers and then names of the fallen from that war will be read out. Everyone will be social distancing.”

In Rotherfield Greys, the Maltsters Arms pub will host a special lunch.

It will be serving free food with a wartime theme to 12 members of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Legion from noon.

The pub, which can hold about 90 people, will also be open to regular guests, who can choose from Forties-style food or the traditional summer lunch menu. The special menu will cost £12 per person.

Gary Clarke, who has run the pub with his wife Donna since January, said his grandfather, Ted Booth, was a prisoner of war in Burma and he felt it was important to mark VJ Day.

He said: “Everybody always thinks about VE Day as being the end of war, but it wasn’t.

“There were thousands of prisoners of war and people away still fighting in the east. My grandfather was caught up in the Japanese conflict. He survived it but with a few mental scars.

“The local branch of the Royal British Legion are doing a service at St Nicholas’ Church beforehand and we thought we would supply lunch for them afterwards.

“I am a former Grenadier Guard myself and it is probably one of the most ceremonial units in the world and Remembrance was a big part of our job.

“I thought we would supply lunch for them with this themed menu. All the waiters and staff will donate their tips from that day to the Legion.”

In Shiplake a short wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the war memorial at 10.30am.

About seven members of the Shiplake and Dunsden branch of the Legion will be in attendance, including its standard bearer and Rev Stephen Cousins, former chaplain of Shiplake College and now associate priest in the Benson and Ewelme benefice.

In Sonning Common a street party will be held in Essex Way from 4pm to 7pm. In Wargrave, there will be a small wreath-laying ceremony at the war memorial on Mill Green at 11am.

On the memorial are names of people from the village who gave their lives in the Far East.

They are Leonard George Astell, whose grave is in the Kohima Cemetery in India, Beatrice Le Blanc Smith, who is listed on the Singapore war memorial, and Brig John Theobolds, who died near Kohima and is buried at Imphal Cemetery, India.

In Watlington, a short tribute event will be held at the war memorial in High Street, organised by the parish council. The Exhortation will be read at 11am.

The Watlington branch of the Royal British Legion has asked people in the town to observe a two-minute silence at 11am but it is not organising any events itself due to the pandemic.

Residents have been asked to hang out flags and bunting as many did to mark VE Day in May.

Phil Simms