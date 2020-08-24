THE refurbishment of Goring Primary School could ... [more]
Monday, 24 August 2020
A LITTER pick will be held in Crazies Hill and Cockpole Green on Saturday, September 12.
It was originally due to take place on March 28 but was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Volunteers are asked to meet at the Horns pub in Crazies Hill at 10.30am.
For more information, call David Smith on 07748 807759.
24 August 2020
More News:
Praise for volunteers who stepped up in covid crisis
RESIDENTS of Goring have been praised for ... [more]
More women should look and feel good after surgery
A WOMAN who beat breast cancer is now helping ... [more]
POLL: Have your say