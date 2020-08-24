Monday, 24 August 2020

Litter pick

A LITTER pick will be held in Crazies Hill and Cockpole Green on Saturday, September 12.

It was originally due to take place on March 28 but was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the Horns pub in Crazies Hill at 10.30am.

For more information, call David Smith on 07748 807759.

