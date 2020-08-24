Monday, 24 August 2020

Animals show

QUIRK’S Animal Roadshow will be at Hare Hatch Sheeplands, near Wargrave, tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday at 11am and 2pm.

Luke Quirk, from Emmer Green, is also moving the business to the plant nursery for the forseeable future.

This means visitors will be able to see his collection of snakes, lizards, frogs, spiders, chickens, rabbits and guinea pigs free of charge.

