Village fete cancelled due to virus restrictions

THIS year’s Woodcote village fete has been cancelled due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers were still hoping to hold it on the scheduled date of Saturday, September 12 but now say it was unlikely to be allowed.

They had hoped the Government would relax the rules on mass gatherings, enabling the annual event to go ahead with social distancing measures.

Five of the competitions from the fete’s produce show will take place online. These are for the tallest sunflower (floor to tip) and most wildlife-friendly garden, which will be judged on entrants’ photographs.

There are also two adult writing competitions, one for poems entitled “Memories of lockdown” and another for limericks beginning: “Lockdown in Woodcote was...”

The fifth contest is for the most amusing photograph and accompanying caption.

Entries will be exhibited on the fete’s Facebook page and there could be a community vote to rank them.

Villagers will also be encouraged to share photos of their garden produce, baking, handicrafts and other items which would have gone on show. The best examples could be displayed in the village magazine, the Woodcote Correspondent.

Anna Bartlett, who sits on the fete committee, said: “It is with heavy hearts that we have cancelled the fete.

“We were very much hoping that the covid-19 situation might have improved to allow for community events but things are still uncertain and current guidelines don’t allow large gatherings.

“As a committee, we have to keep everyone safe and we hope you all understand.

“We are very much looking forward to planning the fete for 2012 and will do our best to make it one to remember.”

Competition entries must be emailed no later than Thursday, September 10 to

woodcotefete@gmail.com

Anyone who would like to help run the event can also get in touch this way.