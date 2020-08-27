Postponed swim festival moves location

SCORES of people are expected to take part in the Henley Swim Festival at Temple Island Meadows tomorrow (Saturday).

The event was due to be held in July but was postponed due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Organised by Henley Swim, the festival is suitable for children aged eight and over, as well as experienced adults, with events ranging from 200m to four miles.

The Henley Classic will begin at 7am. The first wave of the one-mile swim will be at 9am with another five waves throughout the day.

The 200m splash, for children aged eight to 12, will begin 11.45am and the half-mile splash at 12.15pm.

There will be a “suits versus skins challenge” to determine which swimmers have the edge in the mile-long swim.

Jeremy Laming, co-founder of Henley Swim, said: “We have measures in place to protect swimmers, volunteers and crew. There will be two floats to help the safety crew and to give swimmers the ability to rest in the water, reducing the chance of putting others at risk. We cannot loan tow floats on the day.

“Due to social distancing, we will not be having mass wave starts but will be setting swimmers off one by one at short intervals. Although there are restrictions in place, the river is still open to all traffic. Our safety teams will ensure that swimmers and boats are kept separate and there may be occasions when the safety team have to ask swimmers to stop to allow river traffic through.

“There are toilet facilities in the event area and a toilet on the way to the start. These will be regularly cleaned.There will be no changing tents.”

Competitors are reminded to bring photographic ID for registration, hand sanitiser, a parking voucher, warm clothing and contactless payment as cash will not be accepted.

Parking will be available on site at a cost of £10 (£5 in advance).

Henley Swim’s annual Club to Pub Swim is taking place at 4pm on Friday. Normally the participants swim downstream from Henley Rowing Club to the Angel on the Bridge pub but this year they will start at Temple Island Meadows and head downstream for 1.6km towards Hambleden Lock.