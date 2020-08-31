WARGRAVE Boating Club’s annual river swim for children will be held on Sunday, September 6.

The event is open only to members or those whose membership has expired this year but who intend to rejoin next year.

Swimmers will be allocated a designated time slot and only family members will be allowed to watch.

It is suitable only for children who turn nine in the next academic year and you must email their name and date of birth and a contact number to chairman@

wargraveboatingclub.co.uk