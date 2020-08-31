Flowers raise £150 for NHS

New £35,000 vehicle for emergency responders
RESIDENTS and businesses in Goring helped to ... [more]
Monday, 31 August 2020
A FLOWER sale held in Wargrave raised £150 for the NHS.
Marion and Michael Pope, of Eastview Road, set up a stall at the entrance to the village allotments in Victoria Road.
The couple have been growing chrysanthemums and statice flowers for many years and this year they decided to sell bunches for £3 each in aid of NHS Charities Together.
Mrs Pope, who is a parish councillor, said: “The chrysanthemums sold out very quickly followed at a steady pace by the statice flowers. I had to take a few orders for more chrysanthemums, which we picked and delivered later.
“Many thanks to all who supported us on a damp morning.”
31 August 2020
More News:
Art exhibition raises £400 for village hall and school
AN art exhibition raised £405 for good causes. ... [more]
POLL: Have your say