Flowers raise £150 for NHS

A FLOWER sale held in Wargrave raised £150 for the NHS.

Marion and Michael Pope, of Eastview Road, set up a stall at the entrance to the village allotments in Victoria Road.

The couple have been growing chrysanthemums and statice flowers for many years and this year they decided to sell bunches for £3 each in aid of NHS Charities Together.

Mrs Pope, who is a parish councillor, said: “The chrysanthemums sold out very quickly followed at a steady pace by the statice flowers. I had to take a few orders for more chrysanthemums, which we picked and delivered later.

“Many thanks to all who supported us on a damp morning.”