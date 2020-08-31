New £35,000 vehicle for emergency responders
RESIDENTS and businesses in Goring helped to ... [more]
Monday, 31 August 2020
AN arts showcase will take place at Goring village hall from tomorrow (Saturday) to Monday from 10am to 5pm daily.
Eleven members of the Red Kite Artists and Makers collective will exhibit paintings, jewellery, ceramics, sculptures and glassworks. Entry is free and the works will be for sale.
31 August 2020
More News:
Art exhibition raises £400 for village hall and school
AN art exhibition raised £405 for good causes. ... [more]
POLL: Have your say