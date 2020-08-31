Monday, 31 August 2020

Art show

AN arts showcase will take place at Goring village hall from tomorrow (Saturday) to Monday from 10am to 5pm daily.

Eleven members of the Red Kite Artists and Makers collective will exhibit paintings, jewellery, ceramics, sculptures and glassworks. Entry is free and the works will be for sale.

