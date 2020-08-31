Woman enjoys party with friends on 103rd birthday

A WOMAN celebrated her 103rd birthday thanks to her friends at the Henley 60+ SocialClub.

Caroline Hearne has lived in Henley for more than 50 years but has no relatives who live nearby.

Carolynne Holms-Sharp,

co-manager of the club in Greys Road car park, visited her at home to make sure the special day did not go by unnoticed.

Mrs Hearne enjoyed a caterpillar chocolate cake and Prosecco with some of her friends and neighbours at a safe distance.

There were three giant silver balloons spelling out her age.

Mrs Holms-Sharp said: “She doesn’t have any family that live locally so it was just friends and neighbours. There was six of us in total.

“It was a surprise but I think she probably suspected that a couple of people would pop by. You can’t let a 103rd birthday go by as if it was nothing. It is quite an achievement and she is such a wonderful lady.

“We started the party at about 3pm and were there for a couple of hours.

“She had a couple of glasses of Prosecco and a nice chocolate cake because she has a very sweet tooth.

“Passers-by were all waving and cheering as they walked by.

“One very kind lady saw the balloons and went away and came back with a lovely bouquet of flowers but she wouldn’t leave her name as she just wanted to do something nice for Mrs Hearne after seeing how old she was.

“The club is obviously closed at the moment so it was so nice to see her. She is such a lovely lady.

“I think she has been a member for as long as the club has been running.

“She really enjoys coming to the lunches because she loves the company more than anything else.”