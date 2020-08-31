Christmas festival in doubt

A DECISION on whether to hold this year’s Henley Christmas Festival is likely to be made by the end of next month.

The 30th annual event is due to be held in the town centre on the evening of Friday, November 27.

But it could be cancelled due to the Government’s coronavirus rules which forbid large gatherings.

Town and community manager Helen Barnett said: “No decision has yet been taken by Henley Town Council on the Christmas Festival.

“In these challenging times, the council is monitoring the government guidance daily and will meet in due course to discuss what will happen with both this event and other council events. We want to make a decision, probably by the end of September.

“We are very conscious of changes to the guidelines and the next few weeks are going to be critical.

“We also have lots of other events at this time of the year, such as Remembrance, that we would normally look forward to.

“We need to be confident that people are going to be safe and want to make our own policy. The decision will come from a combination of councillors, officers and the town clerk.”

Henley Royal Regatta, Henley Festival and the Thames Traditional Boat Festival were among events that had to be cancelled earlier this year due to the pandemic.

More recently, the organisers of the Henley Living Advent Calendar, which would have run from December 1 to 24, decided not to go ahead due to concerns about a second wave of the virus.

Businesses, charities and community groups benefit hugely from the Christmas Festival, as it gives them the opportunity to boost their profile.