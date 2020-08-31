Art exhibition raises £400 for village hall and school

AN art exhibition raised £405 for good causes.

Almost 600 people attended the free event at Goring village hall, which featured about 60 works by five artists from the Henley area.

They call themselves Artists at Goring as they used to exhibit at the Art at Goring gallery in High Street, which is now the home of the Goring Grocer delicatessen.

The event was organised by Sarah Pye, who lives in Henley and has a studio in Sonning Common. Also taking part were jeweller Jan Richardson, of Hart Street, Henley, painters Howard Birchmore and Rebecca Howard and fabric artist Kate Findlay, who teaches at St Mary’s School in Henley.

Every artist managed to sell items and Mrs Pye took a smaller share of their proceeds than normal because of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. She donated £205 to Goring Primary School, which will use the money to buy art supplies, and £200 to the village hall trustees to thank them for making the venue safe to use.

Mrs Pye said: “It was a really great show — we weren’t sure what to expect and thought people might not come as they might still be a bit reticent. However, attendance was the same as any other year and we were able to provide a safe environment for people who wanted to take a little jaunt out. We were chuffed to bits with the result because people don’t have much money at the moment and it was nice to be able to give something back to the community.

“It was also lovely to be back out and meeting the public after a time when people were mostly communicating over the internet.”

The group will be staging another free exhibition at the Herb Farm in Peppard Road, Sonning Common, on September 4 and 5.