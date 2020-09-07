Monday, 07 September 2020

Art display

AN art exhibition on the theme of pilgrimage will be held at St Thomas’ Church in Goring from September 10 to 13.

It will feature work by the Gap Textile Group, the church’s flower arrangers and the Goring Gap Local History Society, with themes relevant to the medieval era and the modern day.

The exhibition marks the 850th anniversary of the martyrdom of St Thomas Becket, from whom the church takes its name.

It will open from 10am to 5pm on the first three days and from midday to 5pm on the Sunday. Entry is free. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be enforced.

