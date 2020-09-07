Monday, 07 September 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Unusual memento

Unusual memento

ANYONE who has completed Henley’s Club to Pub swim will already have an unusual medal that doubles as a bottle opener.

That’s because participants receive a bottle of Braskpear beer at the end.

However, this year’s medal is even more of a keepsake, albeit not intentionally on the part of the organisers.

The manufacturers managed to miss out the letters “ey” at the end of Henley, so the inscription reads “Club to Pub, est. 2014, Henl   -on-Thames”.

The organisers managed to turn the error into a positive. A Henley Swim spokeswoman says: “It seems appropriate to have a not-so-perfect medal in this crazy year.

“We have been fully refunded by the factory and will be donating this money to Sue Ryder, our charity partner.

“After a tough year for all charities, I’m sure we can all agree this is a fantastic gesture and will be well received.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33