Centenarian celebrates birthday with family video call

A WOMAN celebrated her 100th birthday in style thanks to her family and care home staff.

Jean Davies has been a resident at Sunrise of Sonning since December and the team made sure her big day was a memorable one.

It started with a pampering session in which Mrs Davies had her hair, nails and make-up done.

She then received a video conference call from her family. Her grandson had prepared a compilation of videos from her distant relatives, who live all over the world. After this, her daughter Margaret Whitmarsh arrived and they had a socially distanced “window visit”.

Mrs Davies then opened birthday cards and presents from her family.

Asked for the secret to living a long and happy life, she said: “My life advice would be to stay close to the family, involve them in your life. Family support is very important.

“There is a lot of experience and knowledge that your parents and the rest of the family have.

“Ask them for advice and listen to what they say. They are saying it for a reason. They want to help you. You might not like their advice but they have a reason for saying it. Stay close to them — you will never be alone if you support your family and they will support you in return.”

The care home’s in-house dining team had prepared a large birthday cake and this was shared among the residents together with glasses of champagne.

Mrs Whitmarsh said: “I just want to thank the amazing team for the wonderful birthday celebration they gave mum. It was truly lovely and she enjoyed it immensely. The cake and all the little extras helped make the day — this will be a day our family will remember.”

Carmela Magbitang, manager of Sunrise of Sonning, said: “Jean is incredibly proud of her family and they have always been very close.

“She says that this is because they always help and support each other regardless of where they live.

“They maintain regular, weekly contact and we provided iPads to encourage all the residents to have regular video calls during lockdown.”