Monday, 07 September 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Decor fair returns

MORE than 200 exhibitors are due to take part in the Henley Decor Fair next weekend.

The event will be held at Greenlands Park in Fawley from Friday to Sunday.

Previously called the Fawley Decorative Fair, it is being organised by Gary Wallis, an antiques dealer from Remenham.

It will feature salvage and architectural reclamation and dealers and experts will be offering advice on antiques and vintage fashion.

Exhibitors will include Vintage Look, of Hart Street, Henley.

There will be live music throughout the weekend and chef Paul Clerehugh, of the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row, will provide refreshments along with the Vintage Tearoom, Street Food, French Café and
Jessica Prosecco.

Parking will be free and a river taxi will be available.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33