Decor fair returns

Monday, 07 September 2020
MORE than 200 exhibitors are due to take part in the Henley Decor Fair next weekend.
The event will be held at Greenlands Park in Fawley from Friday to Sunday.
Previously called the Fawley Decorative Fair, it is being organised by Gary Wallis, an antiques dealer from Remenham.
It will feature salvage and architectural reclamation and dealers and experts will be offering advice on antiques and vintage fashion.
Exhibitors will include Vintage Look, of Hart Street, Henley.
There will be live music throughout the weekend and chef Paul Clerehugh, of the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row, will provide refreshments along with the Vintage Tearoom, Street Food, French Café and
Jessica Prosecco.
Parking will be free and a river taxi will be available.
